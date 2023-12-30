Saturday's contest between the Southern Miss Eagles (7-3) and Marshall Thundering Herd (6-5) matching up at Reed Green Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Miss, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Eagles head into this game on the heels of a 78-62 loss to FGCU on Thursday.

Southern Miss vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Southern Miss vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 74, Marshall 67

Southern Miss Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 2, the Eagles defeated the Ole Miss Rebels (No. 63 in our computer rankings) by a score of 61-59.

Southern Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Ole Miss (No. 63) on December 2

51-33 at home over Samford (No. 208) on November 25

77-60 at home over Akron (No. 237) on November 11

91-63 on the road over North Alabama (No. 281) on November 18

75-53 at home over North Dakota (No. 321) on November 24

Southern Miss Leaders

Domonique Davis: 21.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.8 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)

21.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.8 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32) Melyia Grayson: 10.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.8 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.8 FG% Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 51.5 FG%

7.5 PTS, 51.5 FG% Lani Cornfield: 8.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Morgan Sieper: 7.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (18-for-41)

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Eagles' +116 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.6 points per game (126th in college basketball) while allowing 58.0 per outing (73rd in college basketball).

