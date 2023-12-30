The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-4) meet a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Southern Miss Eagles (7-1), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.

Southern Miss vs. Marshall Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Domonique Davis: 20.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Melyia Grayson: 10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Brikayla Gray: 7.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Lani Cornfield: 8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Morgan Sieper: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Marshall Players to Watch

Abby Beeman: 17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Breanna Campbell: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Aislynn Hayes: 13.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Mahogany Matthews: 10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

