SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:24 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Alcorn State Braves versus the Ole Miss Rebels is one of three games on the Saturday college basketball slate that has a SWAC team in play.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Mercer Bears
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tarleton State Texans at Texas Southern Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
|Alcorn State Braves at Ole Miss Rebels
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
