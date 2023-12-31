With the New Orleans Saints squaring off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Alvin Kamara a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kamara will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Alvin Kamara score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Kamara has taken 170 carries for a team-leading 649 rushing yards (54.1 per game) with five touchdowns.

Kamara has also caught 73 passes for 462 yards (38.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Kamara has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year, and has scored in four games.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Alvin Kamara Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 4 Buccaneers 11 51 0 13 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 22 80 1 3 17 0 Week 6 @Texans 19 68 0 7 36 0 Week 7 Jaguars 17 62 0 12 91 0 Week 8 @Colts 17 59 1 4 51 1 Week 9 Bears 9 26 0 4 44 0 Week 10 @Vikings 9 42 0 7 33 0 Week 12 @Falcons 15 69 0 4 50 0 Week 13 Lions 14 51 2 6 58 0 Week 14 Panthers 12 56 1 3 -11 0 Week 15 Giants 16 66 0 5 44 0 Week 16 @Rams 9 19 0 5 16 0

Rep Alvin Kamara with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.