CJ McCollum and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

McCollum put up 22 points, six assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 112-105 win against the Jazz.

We're going to look at McCollum's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.3 18.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.7 Assists 5.5 5.0 3.8 PRA -- 29.2 26.4 PR -- 24.2 22.6 3PM 2.5 3.3 3.5



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, McCollum has made 7.2 shots per game, which accounts for 9.6% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 7.9 threes per game, or 14.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

McCollum's opponents, the Lakers, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Pelicans rank 13th in possessions per game with 102.0.

The Lakers allow 114.3 points per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 44.6 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

The Lakers are the 17th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 26.8 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have conceded 14.0 makes per game, 25th in the league.

CJ McCollum vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 25 9 4 2 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.