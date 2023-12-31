New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has a good matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are giving up the most passing yards in the league, 264.1 per game.

Carr has passed for 3,417 yards (227.8 yards per game) this season while completing 67.4% of his throws for 19 touchdowns and eight picks. On 28 carries, Carr has run for 37 yards, and averaging 2.5 rushing yards per game.

Carr vs. the Buccaneers

Carr vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 127 PASS YPG / PASS TD

Six opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Tampa Bay this year.

11 players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Buccaneers this season.

Six opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Tampa Bay in 2023.

The Buccaneers have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.

Carr will play against the NFL's worst pass defense this week. The Buccaneers allow 264.1 passing yards per game.

The Buccaneers' defense is ranked 22nd in the league with 21 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Derek Carr Passing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Passing Yards: 240.5 (-115)

240.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+125)

Carr Passing Insights

Carr has finished above his passing yards prop total in seven of 15 opportunities this season.

The Saints have passed 57.0% of the time and run 43.0% this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Carr is No. 16 in the NFL averaging 7.0 yards per attempt (3,417 total yards passing).

In 11 of 15 games this year, Carr completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs six times.

He has 19 total touchdowns this season (57.6% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

Carr has passed 59 times out of his 488 total attempts while in the red zone (41.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Derek Carr Rushing Props vs the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 1.5 (-110)

Carr Rushing Insights

Carr has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (38.5%) out of 13 opportunities.

Carr has no rushing touchdowns in 15 games this season.

He has five carries in the red zone (6.4% of his team's 78 red zone rushes).

Carr's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 12/21/2023 Week 16 27-for-40 / 319 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/17/2023 Week 15 23-for-28 / 218 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 18-for-26 / 119 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 17-for-22 / 226 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 24-for-38 / 304 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

