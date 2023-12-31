The New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to square off in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Foster Moreau score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Foster Moreau score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Moreau has caught 19 passes on 23 targets for 177 yards and one TD, averaging 16.1 yards per game.

In one of nine games this year, Moreau has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Foster Moreau Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 5 @Patriots 1 1 6 1 Week 6 @Texans 4 4 33 0 Week 7 Jaguars 4 3 33 0 Week 9 Bears 1 1 23 0 Week 13 Lions 2 2 28 0 Week 14 Panthers 2 2 8 0 Week 15 Giants 5 3 13 0 Week 16 @Rams 2 1 13 0

