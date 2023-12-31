In the Week 17 game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jamaal Williams find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jamaal Williams score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams has run for 222 yards on 73 carries (20.2 ypg).

And Williams has tacked on 11 catches for 41 yards (3.7 per game).

Williams has not reached the end zone on the ground once in 11 games.

Jamaal Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Titans 18 45 0 2 7 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 29 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Jaguars 5 14 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 6 30 0 1 8 0 Week 9 Bears 3 6 0 2 6 0 Week 10 @Vikings 4 7 0 1 3 0 Week 12 @Falcons 2 6 0 2 4 0 Week 13 Lions 5 10 0 1 6 0 Week 14 Panthers 11 43 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Giants 8 24 0 1 2 0 Week 16 @Rams 2 8 0 1 5 0

