Kendre Miller was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Looking for Miller's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 17, Miller has 28 carries for 83 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.0 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has nine receptions (10 targets) for 111 yards.

Kendre Miller Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Saints have no other RB on the injury list.

Week 17 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Miller 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 28 83 0 3.0 10 9 111 0

Miller Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Packers 9 34 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 3 0 1 5 0 Week 5 @Patriots 12 37 0 4 53 0 Week 6 @Texans 2 -1 0 1 13 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 10 0 1 9 0 Week 9 Bears 1 0 0 1 31 0

