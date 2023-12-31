The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42%).

Mississippi State is 6-0 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 40th.

The 75.5 points per game the Bulldogs record are just 2.3 more points than the Wildcats allow (73.2).

Mississippi State has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Mississippi State scored 5.7 more points per game (69.6) than it did in away games (63.9).

The Bulldogs ceded 59.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 65 in road games.

Mississippi State drained 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged away from home (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule