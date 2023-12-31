How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (42%).
- Mississippi State is 6-0 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 40th.
- The 75.5 points per game the Bulldogs record are just 2.3 more points than the Wildcats allow (73.2).
- Mississippi State has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 73.2 points.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Mississippi State scored 5.7 more points per game (69.6) than it did in away games (63.9).
- The Bulldogs ceded 59.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 65 in road games.
- Mississippi State drained 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged away from home (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Murray State
|W 85-81
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|W 72-54
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|Rutgers
|W 70-60
|Prudential Center
|12/31/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/10/2024
|Tennessee
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
