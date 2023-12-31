The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Bethune-Cookman Moneyline

Mississippi State vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Trends

Mississippi State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of four out of the Bulldogs' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

Bethune-Cookman has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Wildcats games have hit the over four out of 10 times this year.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Mississippi State is two spots lower based on its national championship odds (34th in the country) compared to its computer ranking (32nd).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Bulldogs have experienced the 13th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the beginning to +8000.

Mississippi State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

