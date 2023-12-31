Ole Miss vs. Bryant December 31 Tickets & Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (10-0) meet the Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 airing on SEC Network.
Ole Miss vs. Bryant Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Allen Flanigan: 17.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Matthew Murrell: 15.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylen Murray: 14.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaemyn Brakefield: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamarion Sharp: 3.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.4 BLK
Bryant Players to Watch
- Earl Timberlake: 12.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Daniel Rivera: 11.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Sherif Kenney: 16.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Connor Withers: 9.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Rafael Pinzon: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Ole Miss vs. Bryant Stat Comparison
|Ole Miss Rank
|Ole Miss AVG
|Bryant AVG
|Bryant Rank
|181st
|74.8
|Points Scored
|77.8
|120th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|266th
|233rd
|35.5
|Rebounds
|37.8
|136th
|285th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|330th
|196th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|9.4
|43rd
|56th
|16.1
|Assists
|14.8
|105th
|66th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|12.0
|192nd
