Rashid Shaheed has a favorable matchup when his New Orleans Saints meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers give up 264.1 passing yards per game, worst in the league.

Shaheed's stat line shows 41 receptions for 640 yards and four scores this season. He puts up 49.2 yards receiving per game.

Shaheed vs. the Buccaneers

Shaheed vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 2 GP / 54 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 54 REC YPG / REC TD 10 players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay in the 2023 season.

19 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 264.1 passing yards per game given up by the Buccaneers defense makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have surrendered 21 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 22nd among NFL defenses.

Rashid Shaheed Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-143)

Shaheed Receiving Insights

In six of 13 games this season, Shaheed has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Shaheed has received 12.5% of his team's 544 passing attempts this season (68 targets).

He is averaging 9.4 yards per target (21st in NFL play), averaging 640 yards on 68 passes thrown his way.

Shaheed has registered a touchdown catch in four of 13 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has four total touchdowns this season (12.1% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

With six red zone targets, Shaheed has been on the receiving end of 9.2% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.

Shaheed's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 12/21/2023 Week 16 9 TAR / 5 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

