The New Orleans Saints' (7-8) injury report has 10 players listed heading into their Sunday, December 31 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7). The matchup starts at 1:00 PM at Raymond James Stadium.

The Saints' most recent game ended in a 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

In their last outing, the Buccaneers won 30-12 over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Alvin Kamara RB Illness Questionable Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Out Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB Knee Out Payton Turner DE Toe Out Erik McCoy OL Foot Limited Participation In Practice Isaiah Foskey DE Quad Questionable Jordan Howden DB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jimmy Graham TE Rest Limited Participation In Practice Kendre Miller RB Ankle Questionable Lou Hedley P Illness Questionable

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chris Godwin WR Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Carlton Davis CB Concussion Out Shaquil Barrett OLB Groin Out Ko Kieft TE Shoulder Out Mike Greene DL Calf Out Rakim Jarrett WR Quadricep Out

Saints vs. Buccaneers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: FOX

Saints Season Insights

The Saints are compiling 334.8 total yards per contest on offense this season (14th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 321.6 total yards per contest (14th-ranked).

The Saints rank 13th in the NFL with 22.1 points per contest on offense, and they rank ninth with 19.8 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

In terms of passing, the Saints rank 12th in the NFL (236.1 passing yards per game) and seventh on the other side of the ball (194.7 passing yards allowed per contest).

New Orleans ranks 21st in the NFL with 98.7 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 25th with 126.9 rushing yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

After forcing 22 turnovers (15th in NFL) and turning the ball over 18 times (14th in NFL) this season, the Saints sport the ninth-ranked turnover margin of +4.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)

Buccaneers (-2.5) Moneyline: Buccaneers (-145), Saints (+120)

Buccaneers (-145), Saints (+120) Total: 42.5 points

