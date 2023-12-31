The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) carry a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is a 3-point favorite in the contest. This contest has a listed total of 42.5 points.

The betting insights and trends for the Buccaneers can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Saints. As the Saints ready for this matchup against the Buccaneers, here are their recent betting trends and insights.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tampa Bay Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Buccaneers (-3) 42.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Buccaneers (-3) 42.5 -166 +140 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: FOX

Saints vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights

New Orleans has four wins in 15 contests against the spread this season.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this year.

New Orleans has played 15 games this year, and five of them have hit the over.

Tampa Bay has posted a 10-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

Tampa Bay games have gone over the point total on six of 15 occasions (40%).

