Who’s the Best Team in the SEC? See our Weekly Women's SEC Power Rankings
Looking for an updated view of the SEC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
SEC Power Rankings
1. South Carolina
- Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 29-0
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 73-36 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
2. LSU
- Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 25-5
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th
- Last Game: W 110-68 vs Jacksonville
Next Game
- Opponent: Missouri
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Texas A&M
- Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 26-3
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th
- Last Game: W 87-63 vs Texas A&M-Commerce
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
4. Alabama
- Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th
- Last Game: W 91-26 vs Mississippi Valley State
Next Game
- Opponent: Ole Miss
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
5. Mississippi State
- Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th
- Last Game: W 99-35 vs Mississippi Valley State
Next Game
- Opponent: Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
6. Florida
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th
- Last Game: W 73-36 vs Winthrop
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 198th
- Last Game: W 80-53 vs Radford
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mississippi State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
8. Auburn
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 49th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th
- Last Game: W 79-58 vs North Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: Tennessee
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
9. Arkansas
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Overall Rank: 53rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd
- Last Game: W 67-48 vs Incarnate Word
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
10. Ole Miss
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th
- Last Game: W 76-37 vs Alcorn State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Alabama
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
11. Georgia
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 65th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st
- Last Game: W 76-57 vs Wofford
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas A&M
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
12. Tennessee
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 67th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: W 90-55 vs Liberty
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Auburn
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
13. Missouri
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th
- Last Game: W 85-42 vs UMKC
Next Game
- Opponent: @ LSU
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
14. Kentucky
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Overall Rank: 133rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th
- Last Game: W 72-59 vs Samford
Next Game
- Opponent: Arkansas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
