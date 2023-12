There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature SWAC squads. That includes the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.

SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at McNeese Cowgirls 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 - Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Alabama Crimson Tide 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31 SEC Network +

