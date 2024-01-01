Having won four straight, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

You can see the Kraken-Golden Knights matchup on TNT and Max.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in ,

T-Mobile Park in ,

Golden Knights vs Kraken Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/10/2023 Golden Knights Kraken 4-1 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, allowing 102 total goals (2.8 per game) in league action.

The Golden Knights' 123 total goals (3.3 per game) rank sixth in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 37 16 24 40 26 44 44.5% Mark Stone 37 12 25 37 18 39 0% William Karlsson 37 15 17 32 22 20 56.2% Jonathan Marchessault 37 17 10 27 21 20 40% Ivan Barbashev 37 9 10 19 18 9 25.8%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 110 goals conceded (3.0 per game) is 13th in the league.

With 98 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players