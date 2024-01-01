The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) and No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) will play in the Rose Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Michigan vs. Alabama?

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Michigan 28, Alabama 20

Michigan 28, Alabama 20 Michigan has won all 12 of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Wolverines have won all 12 games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter.

Alabama won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Crimson Tide have played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolverines a 55.6% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Michigan (-1.5)



Michigan (-1.5) Michigan has played 12 games, posting seven wins against the spread.

So far in 2023, the Wolverines have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more 12 times and are 7-5 ATS in those matchups.

Alabama owns a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) This season, seven of Michigan's 13 games have gone over Monday's over/under of 45.5 points.

This season, nine of Alabama's games have ended with a score higher than 45.5 points.

Michigan averages 36.7 points per game against Alabama's 35.1, totaling 26.3 points over the matchup's point total of 45.5.

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.7 51.5 43.9 Implied Total AVG 36.1 41 31.2 ATS Record 7-5-0 2-4-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 3-3-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 12-0 6-0 6-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.4 52.9 49.4 Implied Total AVG 32.8 32.9 32.6 ATS Record 8-4-0 5-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-4-0 4-3-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 5-1 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

