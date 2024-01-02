Smith County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Smith County, Mississippi? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Smith County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Raleigh High School at Puckett High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Puckett, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mize Attendance Center at Sacred Heart Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Hattiesburg, MS
- Conference: 2A Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
