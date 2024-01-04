Ben Shelton enters the ASB Classic after his ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024 came to a close with a defeat at the hands of Roman Safiullin in the round of 32. Shelton's opening match is against Fabian Marozsan (in the round of 16). Shelton's monyeline odds to win the tournament at ASB Tennis Centre are +450, the No. 1 odds in the field.

Find all the latest odds for the 2024 ASB Classic and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Shelton at the 2024 ASB Classic

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

January 5-13 Venue: ASB Tennis Centre

ASB Tennis Centre Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Shelton's Next Match

In his opening match at the ASB Classic, on Tuesday, January 9 (at 6:00 PM ET) in the round of 16, Shelton will face Marozsan.

Shelton currently has odds of -275 to win his next match against Marozsan. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Ben Shelton Grand Slam Odds

Australian Open odds to win: +2500

ASB Classic odds to win: +450

Want to bet on Shelton? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Shelton Stats

In his last match, Shelton was defeated 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 against Safiullin in the Round of 32 of the ATP Brisbane, Australia Men Singles 2024.

Shelton is 25-25 over the past 12 months, with one tournament win.

On hard courts over the past year, Shelton has won one tournament, and his record is 21-15.

Over the past year (across all court types), Shelton has played 50 matches and 29.4 games per match.

In his 36 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Shelton has averaged 29.4 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Shelton has won 82.5% of his games on serve, and 17.9% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Shelton has won 84.2% of his games on serve and 18.6% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.