Interested in which NBA players were the stars in yesterday's action? We have checked out all the statistics, and have collected the top performances for you below.

January 4 Points Leaders

Name Team Opponent Points Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Spurs 44 Nikola Jokic Nuggets Warriors 34 Devin Vassell Spurs Bucks 34 Stephen Curry Warriors Nuggets 30 Aaron Gordon Nuggets Warriors 30 Victor Wembanyama Spurs Bucks 27 Damian Lillard Bucks Spurs 25 Jamal Murray Nuggets Warriors 25 Klay Thompson Warriors Nuggets 24 Peyton Watson Nuggets Warriors 19

January 4 Rebounds Leaders

Name Team Opponent Rebounds Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Spurs 14 Keldon Johnson Spurs Bucks 10 Nikola Jokic Nuggets Warriors 9 Victor Wembanyama Spurs Bucks 9 Aaron Gordon Nuggets Warriors 9 Jeremy Sochan Spurs Bucks 8 Dario Saric Warriors Nuggets 7 Pat Connaughton Bucks Spurs 6 Devin Vassell Spurs Bucks 6 Tre Jones Spurs Bucks 5

January 4 Assists Leaders

Name Team Opponent Assists Damian Lillard Bucks Spurs 10 Nikola Jokic Nuggets Warriors 10 Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Spurs 7 Dario Saric Warriors Nuggets 6 Chris Paul Warriors Nuggets 6 Stephen Curry Warriors Nuggets 6 Jamal Murray Nuggets Warriors 6 Tre Jones Spurs Bucks 6 Cedi Osman Spurs Bucks 5 Khris Middleton Bucks Spurs 5

January 4 Blocks Leaders

Name Team Opponent Blocks Victor Wembanyama Spurs Bucks 5 Brook Lopez Bucks Spurs 3 Dominick Barlow Spurs Bucks 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Spurs 1 Jeremy Sochan Spurs Bucks 1 Aaron Gordon Nuggets Warriors 1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Nuggets Warriors 1 Nikola Jokic Nuggets Warriors 1 Christian Braun Nuggets Warriors 1 Bobby Portis Bucks Spurs 1

January 4 Steals Leaders

Name Team Opponent Steals Cedi Osman Spurs Bucks 3 Jamal Murray Nuggets Warriors 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Spurs 2 Jeremy Sochan Spurs Bucks 2 Nikola Jokic Nuggets Warriors 2 Pat Connaughton Bucks Spurs 1 Khris Middleton Bucks Spurs 1 Damian Lillard Bucks Spurs 1 Tre Jones Spurs Bucks 1 Victor Wembanyama Spurs Bucks 1

January 4 3-Point Leaders

Name Team Opponent 3PM Devin Vassell Spurs Bucks 6 Stephen Curry Warriors Nuggets 5 Klay Thompson Warriors Nuggets 4 Cedi Osman Spurs Bucks 3 Brandin Podziemski Warriors Nuggets 3 Pat Connaughton Bucks Spurs 2 Michael Porter Jr. Nuggets Warriors 2 Victor Wembanyama Spurs Bucks 2 Keldon Johnson Spurs Bucks 2 MarJon Beauchamp Bucks Spurs 2

