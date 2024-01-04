The Nashville Predators (21-16-1) have -125 moneyline odds to win when they host the Calgary Flames (16-16-5), who have +105 odds, on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Flames Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Predators vs Flames Additional Info

Predators vs. Flames Betting Trends

Nashville and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 22 of 38 games this season.

The Predators have gone 9-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Flames have been made the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Nashville is 8-5 (winning 61.5% of the time).

Calgary has a record of 5-10 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Ryan O'Reilly 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (-189) Roman Josi 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-167) Filip Forsberg 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (-227) 3.5 (+100)

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 7-3 4-5-1 6.2 3.10 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.10 3.00 7 23.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 7-3 4-6-0 6.1 3.20 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.20 2.60 4 12.1% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

