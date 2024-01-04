Predators vs. Flames: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Nashville Predators (21-16-1) have -125 moneyline odds to win when they host the Calgary Flames (16-16-5), who have +105 odds, on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Predators vs. Flames Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Predators Moneyline
|Flames Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-125
|+105
|6
|FanDuel
|-126
|+105
|6.5
Predators vs Flames Additional Info
Predators vs. Flames Betting Trends
- Nashville and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 22 of 38 games this season.
- The Predators have gone 9-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- The Flames have been made the underdog 19 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Nashville is 8-5 (winning 61.5% of the time).
- Calgary has a record of 5-10 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +105 or longer on the moneyline.
Predators Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Ryan O'Reilly
|0.5 (+135)
|0.5 (-143)
|1.5 (-189)
|Roman Josi
|0.5 (+105)
|0.5 (-143)
|2.5 (-167)
|Filip Forsberg
|0.5 (+100)
|0.5 (-227)
|3.5 (+100)
Predators Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-3-1
|7-3
|4-5-1
|6.2
|3.10
|3.00
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-3-1
|3.10
|3.00
|7
|23.3%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-3-2
|7-3
|4-6-0
|6.1
|3.20
|2.60
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-3-2
|3.20
|2.60
|4
|12.1%
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-3
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-4
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|6
