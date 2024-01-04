The Nashville Predators (21-16-1) host the Calgary Flames (16-16-5) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Predators are coming off a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Flames knocked off the Minnesota Wild 3-1 in their most recent outing.

Over the past 10 games for the Predators, their offense has scored 31 goals while their defense has conceded 30 (they have a 6-3-1 record in those games). In 30 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (23.3% conversion rate).

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we expect to secure the win in Thursday's hockey contest.

Predators vs. Flames Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final result of Predators 4, Flames 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-125)

Predators (-125) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)

Predators vs Flames Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators are 6-1-7 in overtime matchups on their way to a 21-16-1 overall record.

In the 14 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 8-5-1 record (good for 17 points).

In the two games this season the Predators registered just one goal, they lost both times.

Nashville has taken six points from the 12 games this season when it scored two goals (3-9-0 record).

The Predators have scored at least three goals 23 times, and are 18-4-1 in those games (to register 37 points).

In the 17 games when Nashville has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 10-7-0 record (20 points).

In the 19 games when it outshot its opponent, Nashville is 10-8-1 (21 points).

The Predators' opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Predators went 10-8-0 in those contests (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 16th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.97 23rd 14th 3.05 Goals Allowed 3.16 17th 17th 30.5 Shots 31.8 11th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 29.6 10th 15th 21.64% Power Play % 11.97% 30th 24th 77.42% Penalty Kill % 84.62% 5th

Predators vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

