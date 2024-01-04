Thursday's game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) and Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Reed Green Coliseum has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-74, with Southern Miss coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Georgia State is projected to cover the point spread (2.5) against Southern Miss. The two teams are expected to go over the 146.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: Reed Green Coliseum

Reed Green Coliseum Line: Southern Miss -2.5

Southern Miss -2.5 Point Total: 146.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 76, Georgia State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Miss vs. Georgia State

Pick ATS: Georgia State (+2.5)



Georgia State (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (146.5)



Southern Miss is 2-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Georgia State's 4-6-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Eagles are 5-4-0 and the Panthers are 6-4-0. The teams average 149.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are being outscored by 1.6 points per game with a -21 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.8 points per game (291st in college basketball) and allow 71.4 per contest (180th in college basketball).

Southern Miss pulls down 36.8 rebounds per game (165th in college basketball) compared to the 36.1 of its opponents.

Southern Miss hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (286th in college basketball) at a 32.9% rate (210th in college basketball), compared to the 8.5 per contest its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Golden Eagles rank 299th in college basketball by averaging 88.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 197th in college basketball, allowing 90.7 points per 100 possessions.

Southern Miss wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 12.1 (208th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.