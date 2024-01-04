Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) against the Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Game Information

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Victor Hart: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK Austin Crowley: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

16 PTS, 4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Ivory: 13.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Mo Arnold: 6.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Victor Iwuakor: 6.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

Georgia State Players to Watch

Dwon Odom: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jay'Den Turner: 10.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Lucas Taylor: 14 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Toneari Lane: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Leslie Nkereuwem: 7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison

Southern Miss Rank Southern Miss AVG Georgia State AVG Georgia State Rank 285th 69.8 Points Scored 78.9 90th 115th 68.3 Points Allowed 72.8 231st 106th 38.4 Rebounds 38.3 110th 62nd 10.8 Off. Rebounds 10.3 91st 280th 6.4 3pt Made 7.7 162nd 233rd 12.8 Assists 13.3 197th 164th 11.6 Turnovers 9.8 43rd

