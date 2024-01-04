Southern Miss vs. Georgia State January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) against the Georgia State Panthers (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Victor Hart: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Austin Crowley: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Ivory: 13.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mo Arnold: 6.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Victor Iwuakor: 6.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Dwon Odom: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jay'Den Turner: 10.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lucas Taylor: 14 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Toneari Lane: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Leslie Nkereuwem: 7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison
|Southern Miss Rank
|Southern Miss AVG
|Georgia State AVG
|Georgia State Rank
|285th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|78.9
|90th
|115th
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|231st
|106th
|38.4
|Rebounds
|38.3
|110th
|62nd
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|91st
|280th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|7.7
|162nd
|233rd
|12.8
|Assists
|13.3
|197th
|164th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|9.8
|43rd
