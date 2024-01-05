The New York Knicks (19-15) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 229.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

76ers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN and MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -6.5 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

76ers Betting Records & Stats

In 18 of 33 games this season, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points.

The average point total in Philadelphia's games this year is 231.2, 1.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The 76ers have a 23-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 21, or 84%, of those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 14-2, a 87.5% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the 76ers.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played 16 games this season that have gone over 229.5 combined points scored.

New York's contests this season have a 228.5-point average over/under, 1.0 fewer point than this game's point total.

New York is 18-16-0 ATS this year.

The Knicks have come away with six wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

New York has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

76ers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 18 54.5% 120.7 236 110.5 223.8 227.7 Knicks 16 47.1% 115.3 236 113.3 223.8 225.6

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

The 76ers have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

Four of 76ers' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 13 times in 17 opportunities at home, and it has covered 10 times in 16 opportunities on the road.

The 76ers put up 120.7 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 113.3 the Knicks give up.

When Philadelphia scores more than 113.3 points, it is 19-5 against the spread and 19-5 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.

Four of the Knicks' last 10 contests have hit the over.

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (8-6-0). Away, it is .500 (10-10-0).

The Knicks' 115.3 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers give up.

New York has put together a 16-9 ATS record and a 17-8 overall record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

76ers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 23-10 12-4 21-12 Knicks 18-16 0-3 18-16

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

76ers vs. Knicks Point Insights

76ers Knicks 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 115.3 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 19-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 16-9 19-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-8 110.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 16-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-10 17-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.