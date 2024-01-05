The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center, airing at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. San Jose State matchup.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Boise State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-5.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-5.5) 139.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boise State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Boise State has covered five times in 13 games with a spread this season.

A total of eight out of the Broncos' 13 games this season have hit the over.

San Jose State has covered seven times in 14 games with a spread this year.

So far this year, 10 out of the Spartans' 14 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Boise State is 70th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 52nd, according to computer rankings.

The Broncos' national championship odds are the same now (+25000) compared to the beginning of the season (+25000).

With odds of +25000, Boise State has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

