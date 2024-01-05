Boise State vs. San Jose State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 5
The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center, airing at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. San Jose State matchup.
Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boise State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|San Jose State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-5.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-5.5)
|139.5
|-240
|+195
Boise State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- Boise State has covered five times in 13 games with a spread this season.
- A total of eight out of the Broncos' 13 games this season have hit the over.
- San Jose State has covered seven times in 14 games with a spread this year.
- So far this year, 10 out of the Spartans' 14 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Boise State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Boise State is 70th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 52nd, according to computer rankings.
- The Broncos' national championship odds are the same now (+25000) compared to the beginning of the season (+25000).
- With odds of +25000, Boise State has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.
