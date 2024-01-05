Friday's game between the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) and Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) matching up at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 76-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on January 5.

The game has no set line.

Butler vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Butler 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-2.9)

UConn (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Butler has a 7-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UConn, who is 8-5-0 ATS. Both the Bulldogs and the Huskies are 7-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. Butler is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests, while UConn has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +145 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.3 points per game. They're putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 46th in college basketball and are allowing 71.9 per contest to rank 194th in college basketball.

The 38.1 rebounds per game Butler averages rank 119th in college basketball, and are 1.6 more than the 36.5 its opponents pull down per outing.

Butler makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 34.4% from deep while its opponents hit 31.1% from long range.

The Bulldogs' 99.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 82nd in college basketball, and the 87.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 114th in college basketball.

Butler has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (63rd in college basketball play), 1.6 fewer than the 12 it forces on average (187th in college basketball).

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.1 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 63.6 per outing (28th in college basketball).

UConn pulls down 39.3 rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball) while conceding 28.9 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.4 boards per game.

UConn knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) while shooting 33.7% from deep (178th in college basketball). It is making 2.6 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.8 per game at 34%.

UConn forces 10.5 turnovers per game (306th in college basketball) while committing 9.6 (31st in college basketball).

