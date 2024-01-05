Julius Randle and the New York Knicks match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 116-100 win against the Bulls, Randle put up 35 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Randle's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.4 29.0 Rebounds 9.5 9.5 9.0 Assists 3.5 4.7 2.9 PRA -- 38.6 40.9 PR -- 33.9 38 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Randle's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Julius Randle Insights vs. the 76ers

Randle is responsible for taking 20.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.4 per game.

He's taken 5.1 threes per game, or 14.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Randle's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.8 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.

The 76ers concede 110.5 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers have allowed 43 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

The 76ers concede 25.4 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

The 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Julius Randle vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 37 30 10 3 5 0 0 2/5/2023 34 24 9 7 1 0 0 12/25/2022 40 35 8 4 4 1 2 11/4/2022 37 17 10 5 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.