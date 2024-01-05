Pelicans vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers (21-12) bring a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (21-14), winners of four straight as well. The Pelicans are underdogs by only 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET (on BSNO and BSSC) on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-1.5
|229.5
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 13 of 35 games this season.
- New Orleans has a 227.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 1.6 fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this year, New Orleans has put together a 20-15-0 record against the spread.
- The Pelicans have come away with 10 wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- New Orleans has a record of 9-6, a 60% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Clippers vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Clippers vs Pelicans Prediction
Pelicans vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|14
|42.4%
|117.2
|233.1
|112.2
|224.2
|229.4
|Pelicans
|13
|37.1%
|115.9
|233.1
|112.0
|224.2
|228.9
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have hit the over five times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.632, 12-7-0 record) than away (.500, 8-8-0).
- The Pelicans' 115.9 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 112.2 the Clippers allow.
- New Orleans has put together a 16-5 ATS record and a 15-6 overall record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|20-15
|11-5
|17-18
|Clippers
|17-16
|16-10
|14-19
Pelicans vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Clippers
|115.9
|117.2
|12
|9
|16-5
|14-8
|15-6
|17-5
|112.0
|112.2
|8
|11
|18-8
|13-8
|20-6
|16-5
