The Los Angeles Clippers (21-12) bring a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (21-14), winners of four straight as well. The Pelicans are underdogs by only 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET (on BSNO and BSSC) on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -1.5 229.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 229.5 points in 13 of 35 games this season.

New Orleans has a 227.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 1.6 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, New Orleans has put together a 20-15-0 record against the spread.

The Pelicans have come away with 10 wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New Orleans has a record of 9-6, a 60% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New Orleans has a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 14 42.4% 117.2 233.1 112.2 224.2 229.4 Pelicans 13 37.1% 115.9 233.1 112.0 224.2 228.9

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

New Orleans is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have hit the over five times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.632, 12-7-0 record) than away (.500, 8-8-0).

The Pelicans' 115.9 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 112.2 the Clippers allow.

New Orleans has put together a 16-5 ATS record and a 15-6 overall record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Pelicans and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 20-15 11-5 17-18 Clippers 17-16 16-10 14-19

Pelicans vs. Clippers Point Insights

Pelicans Clippers 115.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 16-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-8 15-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-5 112.0 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 18-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-8 20-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-5

