Friday's game between the Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) and the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) at Provident Credit Union Event Center has a projected final score of 73-67 based on our computer prediction, with Boise State taking home the win. Game time is at 10:30 PM on January 5.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

San Jose State vs. Boise State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

San Jose State vs. Boise State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 73, San Jose State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for San Jose State vs. Boise State

Computer Predicted Spread: Boise State (-5.8)

Boise State (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.7

San Jose State has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Boise State, who is 5-6-0 ATS. The Spartans are 9-3-0 and the Broncos are 6-5-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the past 10 games, San Jose State is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Boise State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (174th in college basketball) and allow 71.4 per contest (180th in college basketball).

San Jose State loses the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. It records 33.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 298th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.4 per contest.

San Jose State knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (57th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents (6.5). It is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc (101st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34%.

The Spartans' 98.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 106th in college basketball, and the 93.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 259th in college basketball.

San Jose State forces 11.1 turnovers per game (259th in college basketball) while committing 10.4 (63rd in college basketball play).

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos put up 75.8 points per game (168th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per outing (64th in college basketball). They have a +133 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Boise State ranks 149th in college basketball at 37.2 rebounds per game. That's 6.8 more than the 30.4 its opponents average.

Boise State hits 1.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.5 (180th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8.

Boise State forces 11.8 turnovers per game (202nd in college basketball) while committing 11.1 (120th in college basketball).

