Friday's game at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) squaring off against the Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET (on January 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 76-74 victory for UConn, so it should be a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Butler projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup against UConn. The total has been set at 143.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

UConn vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Butler 74

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Butler

Pick ATS: Butler (+5.5)



Butler (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



UConn is 8-5-0 against the spread, while Butler's ATS record this season is 7-6-0. Both the Huskies and the Bulldogs are 7-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The two teams combine to score 165.3 points per game, 21.8 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games, while Butler has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies average 83.1 points per game (35th in college basketball) while giving up 63.6 per outing (26th in college basketball). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.5 points per game.

UConn comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.4 boards. It is pulling down 39.3 rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.9 per contest.

UConn knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents (5.8).

The Huskies rank fifth in college basketball with 109.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 59th in college basketball defensively with 84 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UConn has committed 9.6 turnovers per game (31st in college basketball play) while forcing 10.5 (306th in college basketball).

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game (posting 82.2 points per game, 44th in college basketball, and conceding 71.9 per contest, 196th in college basketball) and have a +145 scoring differential.

Butler is 115th in the country at 38.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 36.5 its opponents average.

Butler knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

Butler has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 10.4 (61st in college basketball) while forcing 12 (185th in college basketball).

