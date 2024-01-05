The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will welcome in the UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) after victories in six straight home games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Butler matchup.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

UConn vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Butler Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-5.5) 144.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel UConn (-5.5) 143.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UConn vs. Butler Betting Trends

  • UConn is 8-6-0 ATS this season.
  • In the Huskies' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
  • Butler has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Bulldogs' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1300
  • Bookmakers rate UConn considerably higher (fourth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (19th-best).
  • Bookmakers have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +1300. Among all teams in the country, that is the 52nd-biggest change.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 7.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Butler Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +40000
  • The Bulldogs were +40000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
  • The implied probability of Butler winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

