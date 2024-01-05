The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will welcome in the UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) after victories in six straight home games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Butler matchup.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

UConn vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Butler Betting Trends

UConn is 8-6-0 ATS this season.

In the Huskies' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Butler has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Bulldogs' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1300

+1300 Bookmakers rate UConn considerably higher (fourth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (19th-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +1300. Among all teams in the country, that is the 52nd-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 7.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Bulldogs were +40000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

The implied probability of Butler winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.