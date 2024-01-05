UConn vs. Butler: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 5
The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will welcome in the UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) after victories in six straight home games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Butler matchup.
UConn vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UConn vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Butler Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-5.5)
|144.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|UConn (-5.5)
|143.5
|-240
|+195
UConn vs. Butler Betting Trends
- UConn is 8-6-0 ATS this season.
- In the Huskies' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
- Butler has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Bulldogs' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1300
- Bookmakers rate UConn considerably higher (fourth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (19th-best).
- Bookmakers have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +1300. Among all teams in the country, that is the 52nd-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 7.1% chance of winning the national championship.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- The Bulldogs were +40000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- The implied probability of Butler winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
