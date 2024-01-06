Saturday's contest between the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) and Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) going head to head at Williams Assembly Center has a projected final score of 81-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Jackson State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: HBCUGo

HBCUGo Where: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Williams Assembly Center

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 81, Alcorn State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Alcorn State vs. Jackson State

Computer Predicted Spread: Jackson State (-7.8)

Jackson State (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 153.9

Jackson State is 6-5-0 against the spread, while Alcorn State's ATS record this season is 4-8-0. The Tigers have gone over the point total in seven games, while Braves games have gone over nine times. Jackson State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over the last 10 games. Alcorn State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its last 10 games.

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves put up 68.3 points per game (313th in college basketball) while giving up 87.9 per contest (361st in college basketball). They have a -255 scoring differential and have been outscored by 19.6 points per game.

Alcorn State comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 5.2 boards. It collects 33.2 rebounds per game (320th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.4.

Alcorn State connects on 4.9 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball), 7.3 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc (205th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 39.9%.

Alcorn State forces 11.2 turnovers per game (248th in college basketball) while committing 10.9 (105th in college basketball).

