Alcorn State vs. Jackson State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Jackson State Tigers (4-8, 0-0 SWAC) play the Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC squads at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on HBCUGo.
Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: HBCUGo
Alcorn State Players to Watch
- Jeremiah Kendall: 16.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Byron Joshua: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Dekedran Thorn: 8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jeremiah Gambrell: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Hawkins: 7.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Ken Evans: 18.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan O'Neal: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Zeke Cook: 5.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coltie Young: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chase Adams: 7.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Stat Comparison
|Jackson State Rank
|Jackson State AVG
|Alcorn State AVG
|Alcorn State Rank
|296th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|68.3
|306th
|350th
|81.3
|Points Allowed
|87.9
|362nd
|201st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|33.2
|314th
|61st
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|256th
|268th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|4.9
|349th
|232nd
|12.8
|Assists
|9.8
|348th
|330th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|10.9
|108th
