In the ASB Classic final on Saturday, Coco Gauff faces Elina Svitolina.

With -650 odds, Gauff is the favorite against Svitolina for this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +400.

Coco Gauff vs. Elina Svitolina Match Information

Tournament: The ASB Classic

The ASB Classic Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Venue: ASB Tennis Centre

ASB Tennis Centre Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Court Surface: Hard

Coco Gauff vs. Elina Svitolina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Coco Gauff has an 86.7% chance to win.

Coco Gauff Elina Svitolina -650 Odds to Win Match +400 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 62 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38

Coco Gauff vs. Elina Svitolina Trends and Insights

Gauff took down Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals on Friday.

Svitolina beat Xiyu Wang 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals on Friday.

Through 64 matches over the past year (across all court types), Gauff has played 19.8 games per match and won 57.4% of them.

Gauff has played 19.9 games per match in her 46 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past year, Svitolina has played 27 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.2% of the games. She averages 21.9 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

On hard courts, Svitolina has played seven matches and averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

On February 11, 2021, Gauff and Svitolina matched up in the Australian Open Round of 64. Svitolina came out on top 6-4, 6-3.

Svitolina and Gauff have matched up in two sets against each other, with Svitolina taking two of them.

Svitolina and Gauff have squared off in 19 total games, and Svitolina has won more often, securing 12 of them.

Svitolina and Gauff have squared off one time, and they have averaged 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

