Will Colton Sissons Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 6?
When the Nashville Predators take on the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Colton Sissons find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sissons stats and insights
- Sissons has scored in 10 of 39 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Stars this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
- Sissons averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.0 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sissons recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|16:25
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:03
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|19:17
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|17:16
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|17:11
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.