On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Dante Fabbro going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

In two of 30 games this season, Fabbro has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (zero shots).

Fabbro has no points on the power play.

Fabbro's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 115 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Flames 1 0 1 14:58 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:17 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:51 Home L 5-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 4-2 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:09 Away W 2-1 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:53 Away W 4-3 SO

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

