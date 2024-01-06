Saturday's game between the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) and No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) matching up at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 82-81 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 12:30 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 82, Kentucky 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-1.2)

Florida (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 162.3

Florida has gone 6-6-0 against the spread, while Kentucky's ATS record this season is 8-4-0. The Gators have a 10-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 9-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators are outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game with a +164 scoring differential overall. They put up 86.3 points per game (12th in college basketball) and allow 73.7 per outing (249th in college basketball).

Florida comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.9 boards. It is recording 45.2 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.3 per outing.

Florida hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) at a 33.7% rate (182nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 34.1% from deep.

The Gators rank 87th in college basketball by averaging 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 73rd in college basketball, allowing 85.2 points per 100 possessions.

Florida has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.7 turnovers per game, committing 13.2 (298th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (226th in college basketball).

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +212 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.7 points per game. They're putting up 91.1 points per game, third in college basketball, and are allowing 73.4 per contest to rank 236th in college basketball.

The 38.3 rebounds per game Kentucky accumulates rank 106th in college basketball, 1.8 more than the 36.5 its opponents pull down.

Kentucky hits 10.6 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball) at a 41.6% rate (second-best in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 per game its opponents make, at a 31.2% rate.

Kentucky has won the turnover battle by 4.8 per game, committing 9.1 (17th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (59th in college basketball).

