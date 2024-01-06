Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 6?
Should you bet on Gustav Nyquist to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- In eight of 39 games this season, Nyquist has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (zero shots).
- On the power play, Nyquist has accumulated three goals and nine assists.
- He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 115 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|18:29
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|16:00
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:26
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|17:43
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:59
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|19:42
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:03
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:40
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
