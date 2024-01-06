Saturday's contest between the Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 0-0 SWAC) and the Alcorn State Braves (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) at Williams Assembly Center has a projected final score of 81-73 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Jackson State squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: HBCUGo

HBCUGo Where: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Williams Assembly Center

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 81, Alcorn State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Jackson State vs. Alcorn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Jackson State (-7.8)

Jackson State (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 153.9

Jackson State is 6-5-0 against the spread, while Alcorn State's ATS record this season is 4-8-0. The Tigers have hit the over in seven games, while Braves games have gone over nine times. Jackson State is 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 contests, while Alcorn State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 0-10 overall.

Jackson State Performance Insights

The Tigers have been outscored by 11.9 points per game (scoring 68.8 points per game to rank 305th in college basketball while allowing 80.7 per contest to rank 350th in college basketball) and have a -155 scoring differential overall.

Jackson State loses the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. It records 36.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 205th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 38.6 per contest.

Jackson State connects on 6.7 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball), 3.1 fewer than its opponents (9.8).

The Tigers average 84.2 points per 100 possessions (344th in college basketball), while giving up 98.8 points per 100 possessions (337th in college basketball).

Jackson State forces 13.2 turnovers per game (92nd in college basketball) while committing 14.2 (336th in college basketball action).

