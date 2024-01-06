When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Jackson State be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Jackson State ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-0 NR NR 73

Jackson State's best wins

Jackson State's signature win this season came in a 60-56 victory on November 25 over the St. John's Red Storm, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 87) in the RPI. Daphane White led the way against St. John's (NY), dropping 16 points. Second on the team was TI'lan Boler with 14 points.

Next best wins

63-54 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 189/RPI) on November 20

74-46 at home over Alcorn State (No. 284/RPI) on January 6

Jackson State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

According to the RPI, Jackson State has five losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Jackson State has to deal with the second-most difficult schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Of the Tigers' 17 remaining games this season, 14 are against teams with worse records, and three are against teams with records north of .500.

Jackson St has 17 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Jackson State's next game

Matchup: Alabama State Hornets vs. Jackson State Tigers

Alabama State Hornets vs. Jackson State Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama

