The Alcorn State Braves (2-7) play a fellow SWAC team, the Jackson State Tigers (5-5), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Williams Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.

Jackson State vs. Alcorn State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Jackson State Players to Watch

Angel Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK Miya Crump: 9.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK TI'lan Boler: 10.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Daphane White: 9.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0 STL, 1.1 BLK Hayleigh Breland: 5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

Alcorn State Players to Watch

Zy'Nyia White: 10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Destiny Brown: 7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Nakia Cheatham: 8.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kiarra Henderson: 4.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Akyriale Ford: 3.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

