Saturday's game that pits the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) against the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, TCU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-5.5)

Kansas (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Kansas has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to TCU, who is 7-6-0 ATS. The Jayhawks have gone over the point total in four games, while Horned Frogs games have gone over six times. Kansas is 3-7 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 contests, while TCU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game (scoring 79.6 points per game to rank 72nd in college basketball while giving up 65.3 per contest to rank 54th in college basketball) and have a +186 scoring differential overall.

Kansas wins the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It collects 38.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 85th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.0 per outing.

Kansas makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball) at a 37.0% rate (56th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc.

The Jayhawks rank 58th in college basketball by averaging 101.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 40th in college basketball, allowing 82.9 points per 100 possessions.

Kansas has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (196th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.4 (237th in college basketball).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs put up 85.8 points per game (14th in college basketball) while giving up 66.5 per contest (83rd in college basketball). They have a +251 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.3 points per game.

The 40.2 rebounds per game TCU accumulates rank 49th in the country, 9.4 more than the 30.8 its opponents grab.

TCU hits 5.8 three-pointers per game (316th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (214th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make, shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc.

TCU wins the turnover battle by 3.7 per game, committing 12.5 (258th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.2.

