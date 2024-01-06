What are Mississippi State's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Mississippi State ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-4 0-2 35 NR 58

Mississippi State's best wins

Against the Belmont Bruins, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Mississippi State captured its signature win of the season on November 19, a 63-62 road victory. That signature victory over Belmont featured a team-best 17 points from Jessika Carter. Jerkaila Jordan, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

82-72 at home over Jackson State (No. 73/RPI) on December 14

102-58 over Tulsa (No. 92/RPI) on November 26

82-75 on the road over Colorado State (No. 107/RPI) on December 20

81-78 over Clemson (No. 130/RPI) on November 24

77-68 over UAPB (No. 135/RPI) on November 25

Mississippi State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Mississippi State is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, Mississippi State has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Mississippi State has the 90th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs have 14 games left on the schedule, with 14 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Mississippi St has 14 games left on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Mississippi State's next game

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

