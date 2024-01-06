Saturday's contest between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Mississippi State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, South Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. South Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-0.8)

Mississippi State (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

South Carolina has compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Mississippi State is 6-5-0. The Gamecocks have gone over the point total in four games, while Bulldogs games have gone over five times. In the last 10 contests, South Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Mississippi State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +176 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.2 points per game (159th in college basketball) while giving up 62.7 per contest (18th in college basketball).

Mississippi State ranks 49th in the nation at 40.2 rebounds per game. That's 8.4 more than the 31.8 its opponents average.

Mississippi State hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (141st in college basketball) at a 31.9% rate (255th in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 per game its opponents make, at a 26.3% rate.

Mississippi State forces 12.5 turnovers per game (147th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (223rd in college basketball).

