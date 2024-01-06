Saturday's game between the Alabama State Hornets (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC) matching up at Harrison HPER Complex has a projected final score of 73-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Harrison HPER Complex

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama State 73, Mississippi Valley State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama State (-6.5)

Alabama State (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.9

Mississippi Valley State is 4-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Alabama State's 8-2-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Delta Devils are 4-9-0 and the Hornets are 4-6-0. In the past 10 games, Mississippi Valley State has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall. Alabama State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other SWAC Predictions

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils' -476 scoring differential (being outscored by 36.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 48.2 points per game (363rd in college basketball) while allowing 84.8 per contest (360th in college basketball).

The 27.2 rebounds per game Mississippi Valley State averages rank 363rd in the nation, and are 9.5 fewer than the 36.7 its opponents pull down per contest.

Mississippi Valley State hits 5.8 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 3.2 (363rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.

The Delta Devils rank 362nd in college basketball with 65.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 363rd in college basketball defensively with 114.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Mississippi Valley State has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 15.8 per game (360th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.9 (329th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.