The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-13, 0-0 SWAC) aim to halt a 13-game losing streak when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Harrison HPER Complex. The contest airs on YouTube.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi TV: YouTube

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils' 36.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have given up to their opponents (42.0%).

This season, Mississippi Valley State has a 0-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.0% from the field.

The Delta Devils are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 32nd.

The Delta Devils put up an average of 48.2 points per game, 25.9 fewer points than the 74.1 the Hornets give up to opponents.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Mississippi Valley State put up 68.0 points per game last season, 9.5 more than it averaged away (58.5).

At home, the Delta Devils allowed 70.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.5).

Mississippi Valley State made more 3-pointers at home (5.6 per game) than on the road (5.0) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (35.8%).

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule