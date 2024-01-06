Fantasy Football Week 18 TE Rankings
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 18, take a look at our tight end rankings in this article.
Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 18
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|225.4
|14.1
|7.1
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|219.4
|14.6
|8.1
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|219
|14.6
|8.5
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|206.4
|12.9
|8.1
|George Kittle
|49ers
|203.2
|12.7
|5.6
|David Njoku
|Browns
|201.2
|12.6
|7.7
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|174
|11.6
|5.7
|Trey McBride
|Cardinals
|169.1
|10.6
|6.2
|Jake Ferguson
|Cowboys
|164.2
|10.3
|6
|Dalton Schultz
|Texans
|141.3
|10.1
|5.8
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|135.4
|13.5
|6.1
|Dalton Kincaid
|Bills
|134.9
|9
|5.5
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|134.9
|10.4
|6.2
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|132.6
|8.3
|5.4
|Logan Thomas
|Commanders
|124.9
|8.3
|5.1
|Hunter Henry
|Patriots
|119.9
|9.2
|4.7
|Tyler Conklin
|Jets
|119.5
|7.5
|5.2
|Jonnu Smith
|Falcons
|112.3
|7
|4.2
|Cade Otton
|Buccaneers
|111.5
|7
|4
|Gerald Everett
|Chargers
|109.7
|7.8
|4.9
|Tyler Higbee
|Rams
|108.5
|7.2
|4.7
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|Titans
|107.8
|6.7
|4.6
|Darren Waller
|Giants
|103.7
|9.4
|6.2
|Juwan Johnson
|Saints
|90.8
|7.6
|4.7
|Isaiah Likely
|Ravens
|90
|6.9
|2.9
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
|8:15 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|New York Jets at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
